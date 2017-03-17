Aiden O’Brien reveals big influence who “has made me the player I am today”

Millwall boss Neil Harris has been credited by Aiden O’Brien as the biggest influence in him developing into an established first-team player.

The Lions chief marked two years in charge of the League One outfit on Sunday.

“I know Ian Holloway gave me my chance, putting me on the pitch for my debut, but it is the gaffer now who has made me the player I am,” said O’Brien, 23.

“He’s mentored me and told me ‘just go and play – do what you do. I trust you, I believe in you’. That’s what I’ve gone and done.

“I can’t say enough kind words about him. He is a great guy and I think he is going to go places in his managerial career – just like he did in his football career.”