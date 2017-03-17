Six reasons why Crystal Palace will stay up – our reporter pinpoints their key strengths

Crystal Palace have 11 games to secure their Premier League status – but have been boosted by back-to-back wins in the competition for the first time since September.

The Eagles, sat just above the dropzone, continue their fight at home to Watford tomorrow.

Here are six reasons why Palace should be safe by May 21.

1. Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins’ promising centre-back partnership

After conceding 18 goals in Sam Allardyce’s first 11 games, Palace looked incapable of keeping a clean sheet. But the Sunderland meltdown and losing away to Stoke forced the Eagles chief to throw Mamadou Sakho into the starting 11 against Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool loanee has been flawless in what has been a baptism of fire and is an elite defender, incredible considering he had not played a senior competitive game since last April.

James Tomkins’ contribution may have gone unnoticed in the past two victories given Sakho’s heroics. But the ex-West Ham player attacks the ball well and is an effective man marker.

It is a testament to Tomkins’ performances that he has kept skipper Scott Dann out of the side since his return from injury. If the pair can maintain their form and stay fit, Palace will become a very difficult side to break down, which will be crucial as the games start to become very tense.

2. The new signings have made an immediate impact

Palace were the highest Premier League spenders in the January transfer window, outlaying £41m on Luka Milivojević, Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and a £2m loan fee for Sakho. But chairman Steve Parish had no choice given the perilous position they found themselves in at the end of December.

Allardyce has always been a shrewd recruiter and all four players have significantly improved the options available to the manager. It has also created a healthy competition for places that has lifted the performances of the entire squad.

3. The Sam Allardyce factor

After a difficult start to life in SE25 during which Palace picked up only four points in his first eight league games, Big Sam’s methods appear to be getting through. Those two weeks between the Stoke and Middlesbrough games improved the players’ fitness and changed the mentality of a squad bereft of confidence.

Allardyce will not be fazed by a run-in that pits Palace against each of the current top six. Last season, he earned seven points against Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea during Sunderland’s run-in. He knows what it takes to win high stakes games and his experience will filter through to the players.

4. Home sweet home

Ten points from 13 home games has landed Palace in this relegation dogfight. But the Middlesbrough victory seemed to reunite the players and fans after tensions spilled over during that first half against Sunderland. If the players can replicate that intensity and organisation they displayed against the Teessiders, they have enough quality to trouble any team.

Aside from facing Arsenal and Tottenham in SE25, the home games against Watford, Leicester, Burnley and Hull are all winnable. Those four fixtures will decide Palace’s fate.

5. The rejuvenation of Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye

While Andros Townsend’s form can blow hot and cold, he seems to thrive in pressurised games as he showed for Newcastle last season.

His strike against West Brom is a contender for goal of the season but his overall performances in the last two games have been excellent. He can carve teams open with his pace, dribbling and shooting ability while providing superb delivery for Christian Benteke.

There were rumours Yohan Cabaye was heading for the exit door in January after a disappointing first half of the season. But the last two games have reminded Eagles fans why the 31-year-old has earned nearly 50 caps for France.

His vision and composure in possession have given Palace a foothold in the last two games, relieving the defence. He also carries a goal threat from set pieces.

6. Wilfried Zaha

His five goals and six assists show a progression this season, adding a consistent end product to his frightening natural ability. He has arguably been Palace’s best player this season and gives every ounce of effort for the cause. Zaha will run himself into the ground to ensure the Eagles stay up.