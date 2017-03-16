Ezri Konsa wins England call-up – as Young Three Lions prepare for World Cup

Charlton defender Ezri Konsa has earned his first international call-up – after being selected by England under-20s.

The young Lions take on Portugal, France and Senegal over a seven-day period as preparations for the summer’s FIFA World Cup intensify.

England under-20 coach Paul Simpson said: “A couple in the squad have not been regulars, but I’ve called up Ezri Konsa who has been a regular in the Charlton Athletic defence lately, so he’s getting a lot of League One football.”

England play Portugal on Thursday 23 March 2017, then France two days later before finishing off against Senegal on March 28. The matches take place in Brittany.