Thursday, March 16, 2017
MPS call for the re-opening of Camberwell rail station

MPS call for the re-opening of Camberwell rail station

By Shuz Azam -
0
102
Processed 15-04-15 - Week 16 - Harriet Harman, Labour Camberwell & Peckham

Two Southwark MPs have written to the transport boss asking for meeting to discuss the possibility of re-opening Camberwell rail station.

The station sits on the Thameslink Line between Loughborough Junction and Elephant and Castle, and is located on Camberwell Station Road.

Camberwell and Peckham MP Harriet Harman and Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes, have written a joint letter to Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP, Secretary of State for Transport.

Processed 09-04-15 – Week 15 –
Helen Hayes

The letters says: “The reopening of the station would come as much needed relief to residents in Camberwell,, who have suffered from poor transport links for years, especially following the disappoinment of the proposal for the Bakerlool Line extension to only serve Old Kent Road, and with the ongoing disruption to Souther Rail service.

“The proposal is supported by nearby King’s College Hospital, which employs thousands of staff and for whom constraints in local public transport capacity creates significant issues in getting staff, patients and visitors to the hospital.”

They added former Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, said while in office that initial feasibility studies indicated it would be possible to construct a modern station at this location if timetable changes would be made to accommodate an extra stop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
MPS call for the re-opening of Camberwell rail station