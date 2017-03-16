MPS call for the re-opening of Camberwell rail station

Two Southwark MPs have written to the transport boss asking for meeting to discuss the possibility of re-opening Camberwell rail station.

The station sits on the Thameslink Line between Loughborough Junction and Elephant and Castle, and is located on Camberwell Station Road.

Camberwell and Peckham MP Harriet Harman and Dulwich and West Norwood MP Helen Hayes, have written a joint letter to Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP, Secretary of State for Transport.

The letters says: “The reopening of the station would come as much needed relief to residents in Camberwell,, who have suffered from poor transport links for years, especially following the disappoinment of the proposal for the Bakerlool Line extension to only serve Old Kent Road, and with the ongoing disruption to Souther Rail service.

“The proposal is supported by nearby King’s College Hospital, which employs thousands of staff and for whom constraints in local public transport capacity creates significant issues in getting staff, patients and visitors to the hospital.”

They added former Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, said while in office that initial feasibility studies indicated it would be possible to construct a modern station at this location if timetable changes would be made to accommodate an extra stop.