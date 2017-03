Tube Union RMT confirmed today that Night Tube drivers will strike on the 8/9th and 29/30th of April after they voted overwhelmingly for action over a block on career progression which has been imposed by London Underground.

Members voted this week by over 96% for strike action and by over 98% for action short of a strike.

RMT’s Executive has now confirmed the following: All Night Tube train operators on Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines not to book on for duties between 20.29 on April 8th 2017 and 08.30 on April 9th 2017 and not to book on for duties from 20.29 on April 29th 2017 to 08.30 on April 30th 2017.