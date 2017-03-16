Help raise cash for Claudiu’s funeral after he died when Mercedes ploughed into five people

A Romanian man who died after a Mercedes ploughed into five people at a London car wash donated his organs to save the lives of other people.

Romanian national Claudiu Girdoc, 31, died in hospital last Friday after the decision was made to turn off his life support.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up to raise money for funeral costs and to return his body to Romania.

The victim’s family praised the NHS doctors and nurses who tried to save Claudiu.

Girdoc’s cousin, Raul, said: “Girdoc came from a small town in Romania, to the big town of London with ambitious dreams of working to help his family.

“Last week Claudiu was at work having a chat with his colleagues when a split second later a car drove into him.

“Claudiu didn’t know what happened or why it happened at that instance.

“Claudiu’s mother has left her town in Romania for the first time ever to fly to London, sadly to see only flowers and photos lying next to the Catford Bus Garage in memory of her son.

“Claudiu’s last wish was to save lives by donating his organs to those more in need.

“The doctors and nurses at the NHS have done everything to save Claudiu. From all of his family, we appreciate that so much.”

Adam Niazi, who set up the Crowdfunder appeal, said: “I personally don’t know Girdoc well, however he was a familiar face to all the local users of the car wash in and around Bellingham and Catford.

“Merely from my observations, Girdoc and all his colleagues were hard workers – rain or snow, sleet or cold they worked hard to earn a living.

“Knowing somebody passed away as young is nothing but sad and unfortunate.

“We should all unite communities whether Romanian, English, Turkish or whatever ethnicity, race or religion to show that we do have a sense of humanity, compassion and unity for one another in these sad times.”

Dramatic footage captured how desperate bystanders tended to motionless victims as witnesses screamed in terror following the smash in Bellingham, south east London, on the morning of Sunday February 26th.

Horrified witnesses told how the suspected drunk driver, a well-dressed man, was chased down the street by angry bystanders who shouted: “Why have you done this?”

The victims were left covered in blood after the grey-coloured Mercedes mounted a pavement outside a car wash and struck a wall at 8.20am.

Detectives said a 25-year-old man also injured in the incident remains in a “critical” condition in hospital.

A 35-year-old woman also remains in hospital in a “serious but stable” condition and a 46-year-old man remains in hospital where his being treated for a leg injury.

A 36-year-old man, who sustained less serious injuries, has been discharged from hospital.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The 23-year-old driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of drink drive before being taken to a south London hospital with a head injury.

“The arrested man was subsequently taken to a south London police station from where he has been bailed to a date in early May, pending further police inquiries.

“Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.”

Visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/girdoc-claudiu-funeral-pledge if you want to donate