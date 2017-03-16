Thursday, March 16, 2017
Changes to proposals to axe 34 jobs at Plumstead Manor being considered

The head of Plumstead Manor says changes to proposals which include the axing of 34 posts to meet financial difficulties are being considered following staff feedback

The move follows the launch of a campaign by members of the National Union of Teachers and GMB against the staff cuts proposed in a consultation led by head teacher Douglas Grieg and the governors from the school in Old Mill Road. The consultation is on a proposed reorganisation to ensure the school, which is in a deficit of £750,000 this year, manages its finances sustainably.

Mr Grieg, said: “We are sad that the school is in this position and will continue do all we can to support all staff through this difficult period. We are holding regular meetings with staff, supported by the Royal Borough of Greenwich, and are considering changes to the proposals following staff feedback and further support from the council.

He said: “Plumstead Manor is committed to a broad and balanced curriculum. We are proud to have been successful in bringing about changes to put the school on the road to improvement as acknowledged by a visit from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate in Autumn 2016. However, like many schools, we face some financial challenges due to changes in school funding and fluctuations in pupil numbers.

