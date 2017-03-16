Dons boss: I put a lot of pressure on myself to win the Milton Keynes game

Jake Reeves deserves legendary status for scoring the goal which put AFC Wimbledon on the way to a 2-0 win over Milton Keynes.

The Dons ensured that they won the first ever meeting between the two clubs – one of the most bitter rivalries in football – as Lyle Taylor netted a fine individual second at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“I’m so delighted for Jake Reeves – for me he is one of the best players to put a shirt on at this club,” said Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley. “He doesn’t always get the credit he deserves.

“For him to score a goal tonight, of all nights, it should put him down as legend status amongst our fans – and he deserves it.”

Milton Keynes’ first visit to South London was high-profile due to the way that Wimbledon had to reform and rebuild the club in the lower reaches of non-league football after the original incarnation were allowed to move to Buckinghamshire by the footballing authorities.

MK won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Ardley. “I know how everyone feels. We try and play it down like it’s a normal game. The first time here is always going to be tough. There is always going to be a lot of emotion on the night. I had to try my best to pick the right team and the right performance. The players did us proud.

“There were a little bit of nerves. I wanted to do the club proud, for my players to do the club proud. The first-half was a little bit cat-and-mouse. At half-time we came up with a little gameplan and tweaked a couple of things – we ran all over them after that.”

Ardley and his players did a lap of the pitch after the win, which takes them onto 50 points.

“It was important if we got the win that we just changed it up and went around – let the fans enjoy the players. I wanted the players to enjoy the adulation, they deserved it.

“That gets us to 50 points. We need to get to 52 in my eyes to be assured of safety but we have nine games to go.

“The boys, over the course of their first season in this league, have been outstanding.”