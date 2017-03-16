Thursday, March 16, 2017
Mother and son arrested after police pretended to be “brothel punters”

Mother and son arrested after police pretended to be “brothel punters”

By Shuz Azam -
0
74
Processed 03-08-15 - Week 32 - Police car
A mother and son were arrested on suspicion of running a brothel after police pretended to be punters to get in.

Police were responding to complaints about antisocial behaviour and men visiting an address late at night.

Officers who knocked on the door of the house in Rushey Green in Catford, south east London, pretended to be customers, but had also obtained a warrant.

They detained a man and three women, two of whom were sex workers.

The man and the older woman, who was his mother, were arrested on suspicion of inciting prostitution for financial gain and are currently at a south London police station being questioned.

A spokesman for Evelyn and New Cross safer neighbourhoods team said: “Both the female workers were spoken to and given help and advice on staying safe whilst working in an indoor sex environment.

“We discussed the options that they had about leaving the industry and gave them a booklet to assist them staying safe.

“One of the workers was arrested for immigration offences and the other was allowed to leave the premises.

“Details of the visit are being collated and are to be passed onto Lewisham Council for their follow-up in closing the address down.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Mother and son arrested after police pretended to be “brothel punters”