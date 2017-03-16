Concern grows over missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton

Police in Lambeth are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton.

Illane N’Gouan was last seen at 16:33hrs on Wednesday, 15 March at a bus stop waiting for a Route 3 Bus Northbound on South Croxted Road in Lambeth.

He was on his way to his Aunt’s home but he did not arrive.

Illane is described as a black male, 5ft tall with short black afro hair and is of proportionate build.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing his school uniform which comprises of a grey uniform with a yellow logo of St Dunstan located on left breast of the school blazer, white shirt, red, white and light blue striped tie with black trousers and black shoes.He was not carrying any school satchel.

He has not been reported missing before and is not believed to have any means of communication.This is significantly out of character for him.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.