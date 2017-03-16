Thursday, March 16, 2017
Concern grows over missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton

Concern grows over missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton

By Shuz Azam -
0
73

 

Police in Lambeth are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton.

Illane N’Gouan was last seen at 16:33hrs on Wednesday, 15 March at a bus stop waiting for a Route 3 Bus Northbound on South Croxted Road in Lambeth.

He was on his way to his Aunt’s home but he did not arrive.

Illane is described as a black male, 5ft tall with short black afro hair and is of proportionate build.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing his school uniform which comprises of a grey uniform with a yellow logo of St Dunstan located on left breast of the school blazer, white shirt, red, white and light blue striped tie with black trousers and black shoes.He was not carrying any school satchel.

He has not been reported missing before and is not believed to have any means of communication.This is significantly out of character for him.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Concern grows over missing 11-year-old boy from Brixton