Marylebone station to run Mandarin announcements for tourists

A train station in London is to become the first in Britain to have announcements in Mandarin – to cater for Chinese tourists heading to a discount shopping centre.

Huge numbers of foreign tourists pass through Marylebone station on their way to Bicester Village in Oxfordshire.

The retail outlet – famous for luxury brands such as Prada, Armani and Dior – is now thought to be the most visited place by the Chinese after Buckingham Palace.

It is also a huge draw for wealthy visitors from Middle Eastern states such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

A railway line connecting Bicester Village with Marylebone opened in October 2015 and since then a staggering 1.6 million journeys have been made.

Now a number of announcements recorded in Mandarin and Arabic have been made by employees at Chiltern Railways, which operates the line.

Newly-recruited staff fluent in the languages will also be deployed at the station to assist confused foreign visitors.

lt is believed to be the ﬁrst time that station announcements have been made in the UK in a non-European language.

Dave Penney, managing director of Chiltern, said: “Foreign tourism, particularly around the Middle East and Far East markets, is really important.

“Over the last few years we have used the railway to tap into that market and make it easier to use Chiltern to access the shops.”