Wandsworth detectives want to speak to this man in connection with burglary

Detectives in Wandsworth have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary near Wandsworth Common.

On Tuesday, 24 January police were called shortly before 09:00hrs to a burglary at Bellevue Rendezvous restaurant, Trinity Road, Wandsworth.

When staff arrived at the restaurant, they found the doors to the premises had been forced open with a mortice lock ripped out.

CCTV inside the premises captured the suspect in the restaurant at 05:07hrs, spraying a liquid over the camera lens, before turning the cameras to face the wall. He then searched the interior and left with a small amount of cash from the till.

The suspect is described as a slim athletic man with short stubble. He was wearing a hooded top with a jacket over the top.

Detective Constable Alex Ware, from Wandsworth CID, said:

“We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or by tweeting at @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.