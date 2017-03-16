Buyer tops asking price by £100,000 to claim tiny Chelsea house

One of central London’s smallest detached homes has been sold after an investor topped the asking price by more than £100,000.

The property was put on the market for the first time in 50 years with a guide price of £600,000.

But a last minute bidding war saw the tiny house change hands for £713,823.

Made up of one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen and a reception room – in just 290 sq ft – the property is in need of a full renovation.

But it has an exclusive Chelsea address, complete with views of St Luke’s Park.

Estate agent Douglas & Gordon says the property also has a “unique appearance” and, following media coverage last month, “fame in its own right”.

Douglas & Gordon’s Chelsea team conducted in excess of 100 viewings, such was the interest in the ‘mini mansion’.

It was eventually sold to Robin Swailes, who saw off 18 other prospective buyers by offering £113,823 over the original asking price.

Mr Swailes said he saw the “small but beautiful” property, which was reportedly built as a home for grave diggers, as an investment that will outperform his Astrazeneca pension by 30 per cent over the next 10 years.

While the occupation of its past owners “added to the charm of the place”, Mr Swailes said he wouldn’t be following in their footsteps by adding a basement.

Ed McCulloch, sales manager at Douglas & Gordon in Chelsea, described the house as “totally unique, a one-off” and added that he had never seen a smaller freehold property in Chelsea.

“When fully refurbished, the value of this proper Chelsea gem will almost certainly increase in price, making it a great investment,” he added.

“Properties this unique are extremely rare, and the person who owns it can be safe in the knowledge that no-one else lives in a house quite like them.”