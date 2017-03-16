Parliament launches Palace of Westminster ‘virtual tour’

Parliament has launched a new 360° ‘virtual tour’ of the historic interiors of the Palace of Westminster.

The tour enables visitors to take a closer look at some of the most famous rooms in Parliament, including the medieval Westminster Hall and the iconic Commons and Lords debating chambers.

Other highlights include St Stephen’s Hall, where suffragettes chained themselves in protest in the early 20th century.

The tour will become part of the Google Maps world alongside similar experiences for other well-known landmarks, such as Buckingham Palace and the White House.

The virtual tour has been developed for Parliament by Aardvark 360, specialists in creating interactive 360° imagery.

It will also be available on the Parliament website, accessible either via a computer or mobile device.

Accessing the tour in VR mode allows for an even more immersive experience using a virtual reality headset.

Visitors to London have been able to book a guided tour of Parliament for a number of years. But the virtual tour will open the Palace up to visitors who haven’t yet had the opportunity, allowing them to learn more about its fascinating history and encouraging them to visit in real life.

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Parliament belongs to the people, so it is only right that everybody should get the chance to experience it.

“The virtual tour means that people from all over Britain and, indeed, all over the world can visit Parliament and learn about our democratic institutions.”

Charles Armstrong, Google Street View Product Manager, added: “We’re delighted that Parliament will be sharing this beautiful imagery with everyone around the world through Google Maps and Street View.

“We hope the exquisite photography will entice even more people to explore the historic rooms and halls of this quintessential democratic institution.”

Parliament’s 360° virtual tour appeared on the UK Parliament website at 11am yesterday, following a launch inside the Palace of Westminster hosted by the Clerks of both Houses.