Non-league round-up: Dulwich facing fixture hell – four games in eight days – while Tooting seek 14th straight win

Dulwich Hamlet are facing four games in eight days which are set to hugely shape their Ryman League Premier Division play-off hopes.

Gavin Rose’s side start with a trip to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday before home games against Kingstonian and Havant & Waterlooville on Monday and Wednesday respectively. Billericay follow at Champion Hill next Saturday.

Dulwich saw at least some fixture congestion eased as they bowed out of the Alan Turvey Trophy at the semi-final stage, losing 3-1 at Tonbridge in midweek.

Alexander Akrofi put the hosts ahead on nine minutes. Kenny Beaney levelled things up with a free-kick after Ibra Sekajja was fouled before the half-hour mark.

Liam Smith was lucky to only see yellow for dragging down Dumebi Dumaka in the penalty area but Sekajja’s spot-kick was saved by Jonathan Henly.

A contested drop-ball ended with Nathan Elder restoring Angels’ advantage on 52 minutes. Akrofi got his second of the evening with 14 minutes remaining.

Ryman League Division One South leaders Tooting & Mitcham are without the suspended Peter Wedgeworth for tomorrow’s home game against Walton Casuals – with boss Frank Wilson saying the full-back dismissal at Hastings Town was the right call.

Tenny Adebowale came on to fill the gap and scored the only goal as the Terrors made it 13 straight victories.

“The tackle was a very poor one by Wedgey – and an unnecessary one,” said Wilson. “He has not got a malicious bone in his body. It was a mistimed challenge, he never meant to hurt anybody. Equally it didn’t look good from the sidelines. It was pleasing the lad wasn’t hurt.

“Tenny has been kept out of the squad by Peter lately and he marked his territory with an absolute wonder goal. That will give him a massive injection of confidence. He’ll start the game on Saturday.”