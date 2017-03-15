Preview: The Old Vic to host new Alan Ayckbourn play, The Divide

A brand new play by the internationally acclaimed playwright Alan Ayckbourn will be staged at The Old Vic later this year following its premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Entitled, The Divide, the play is pitched as a tale for our own turbulent times that unflinchingly explores a dystopian society of repression, insurrection and forbidden love. The show is directed by Annabel Bolton, an associate director of The Old Vic, and will be presented in two parts.

Alan Ayckbourn is an Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright who has written over 80 plays, many of which have been produced in London’s West End as well as around the world.

His work has been translated into over 35 languages and has been performed on stage and television throughout the world, with major successes including How the Other Half Loves, Bedroom Farce, and A Chorus of Disapproval.

The Divide runs at the King’s Theatre as part of the Edinburgh International Festival over a two-week run (8 August to 20 August 2017) before opening at The Old Vic. The Old Vic has a long history with the International Festival, having performed at the inaugural Edinburgh International Festival in 1947 and many times in the following decade.

Artistic Director Matthew Warchus comments,

‘The Old Vic was in residence at the very first Edinburgh International Festival and it’s with great pleasure and hugely fitting that we celebrate our respective milestones by collaborating again to co-produce the world premiere of Alan Ayckbourn’s ambitious and exciting new work, The Divide.’

The Divide is a co-production with The Old Vic and Edinburgh International Festival. Further details to be announced soon http://www.oldvictheatre.com