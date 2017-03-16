The impressive record that Charlton Athletic will look to extend at Sheffield United

Karl Robinson sees his Charlton side head to Sheffield United on Saturday – looking to keep the Addicks’ record of being unbeaten against the top five clubs in League One this season.

The Liverpudlian expects the Blades to be League One champions.

The Yorkshire outfit are eight points clear of second-placed Fleetwood Town with just nine matches remaining.

United boss Chris Wilder had been Charlton’s top choice to fill their hotseat in the summer, but he performed a last-minute U-turn to instead move from Northampton Town to Bramall Lane.

“They signed a lot of players I tried to get in the summer,” said Robinson. “That shows how much respect I’ve got for his players – and for him.

“Chris and Alan Knill have done an amazing job. They steadied the ship. They struggled early on in the season but once they found their rhythm, everything clicked.

“I do feel if I can have all my players fit then we’ll be a match for Sheffield United. Bramall Lane is a great place to play. Our players came to Charlton because they want to play in front of big crowds – they should be used to the intensity and knowing how to cope with the demands of a big crowd.”

So who does Robinson expect to get the runner-up spot.

“Bolton would be the one. They seem to have got over their little bit of a blip. The play-offs are looking very exciting with Scunthorpe, Fleetwood and Bradford.

“But we have done well against all those sides. We drew with Sheffield United at home. We drew at home to Bolton and won away. We drew with Fleetwood home and away. We drew with Bradford home and away. Drew at Scunthorpe and beat them at home. None of the top five have beaten us this season.

“We can’t think we are better than we are – me included. We’ve got to make sure every game is a big game. Every game is the same.”