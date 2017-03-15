The Valley to host FA Women’s Premier League Championship play-off clash in May

Charlton Athletic will host the FA Women’s Premier League Championship play-off match at The Valley on Sunday May 28.

The game will see the winners of the Southern and Northern Premier Divisions compete to determine the overall FA WPL champions. The champions earn the right to promotion to FA Women’s Super League 2, subject to meeting licence criteria.

Charlton Athletic chief executive Katrien Meire said: “We are very proud to be hosting such a prestigious game in the women’s football calendar. Women’s football is growing and we’re very pleased to be able to play our part in this.”

FA WPL chairman Carol West said: “The Valley is the ideal venue for the climax to The FA WPL season.

“Our top two clubs will go head-to-head to determine which is the best and earn the title of National FA WPL champion.

“Each club will have earned their place in the final following a punishing campaign against some very good teams so to top their respective tables is an achievement in itself.

“With promotion a possibility for the winner, the reward is two-fold, and if the last two Championship finals are anything to go by we are in for a fantastic game of football at a wonderful stadium.”

The game will be the second competitive women’s game at The Valley this year. In January, Charlton’s Women’s team beat Portsmouth 5-0 in the FA Cup second round.