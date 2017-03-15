Luka Milivojevic: Crystal Palace clinching Premier League survival would be on a par with Greek title wins

Luka Milivojevic has admitted that Crystal Palace staying up would match his titles wins with Olympiakos.

The Serbian international signed left the Greek champions for SE25 at the end of the January transfer window.

And Milivojevic has not had to fight for survival before in his career. He also won the Greek Football Cup in 2015. Before that he was part of the Anderlecht side crowned champions of the Belgian Pro League in 2014 – with the Super Cup also lifted that year.

“In Serbia when I was at Rad Belgrade we were fighting for two years to stay in the league but I didn’t play a lot in this period. In the third year I started playing and we reached fourth position and qualified for Europe.

“At all the other clubs in my career I’ve fought for the title.

“Here the team is really strong. If we put Crystal Palace in Greece they would be the same as Olympiakos. Here is much stronger, many teams are the same.

“You have to be focused 100 per cent. Every little mistake can be punished. You must be careful. This season if we stay in the league it will be like a title.”

The other big change for Milivojevic is the playing style at Palace. His role is to shield the back four, providing an extra level of protection.

“The football here is totally different. We look to use Christian Benteke a lot. Many teams have that style, like Stoke with Peter Crouch. At Olympiakos we had the strongest team, so most of the time we had possession and we’d try to build up every attack.

“But there are no special surprises. I watched the Premier League in the past. I knew how it was going to be here.”