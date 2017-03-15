Lambeth recommends the full rebuilding of Central Hill estate

After an extended and intensive process of consultation with residents, Lambeth Council officers have recommended the full rebuilding of the Central Hill estate.

The proposal, is considered by Lambeth to be the only practical way to improve living conditions for all the people living on the estate, will be discussed by Lambeth’s Cabinet at a meeting next week (23 March). Cabinet members will also consider the results of a formal consultation exercise last Autumn, showing that 55% of council tenants at Central Hill supported the proposal to completely rebuild of the estate. A majority of homeowners and private tenants opposed the proposal.

Rebuilding would see all the 460 properties on the estate replaced. All 320 existing council properties would be replaced with good-quality new homes at council-level rents, with a lifetime tenancy – meaning there would be no loss of social housing. Resident leaseholders would be offered affordable options to stay on the estate.

In addition, the proposal would include an additional 500 to 750 new homes on Central Hill – with as many as possible affordable and at council-level rent.

The Cabinet will also be asked to approve the Key Guarantees, which set out the council’s assurances to residents on the six estates in the estate regeneration programme. Existing tenants would be guaranteed a new home on the rebuilt estate, with an assured lifetime tenancy and rents set in the same way as all existing council homes in the borough.

For resident homeowners who wish to remain on the estate, the Key Guarantees would make this possible, Lambeth Council said.

In 2014, amid complaints that a number of properties were in poor condition, Central Hill was included in Lambeth’s estate regeneration programme, which aims to provide more and better homes to help tackle the borough’s housing crisis. The Cabinet has already approved proposals for redevelopment work on the five other estates in the programme – Cressingham Gardens, Westbury, Knights Walk, South Lambeth and Fenwick.

Lambeth said it has been working with Central Hill residents to explore how the many poor-quality homes there could be improved. The estate suffers from a number of problems which affect the quality of life for many residents – for example, many properties suffer from damp, cold-bridging and noise transference, and the design of the whole estate is very poor compared to modern expectations.

Lambeth said it is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in bringing existing council homes up to the Lambeth Housing Standard (LHS); however, the budget shortfall in the LHS Programme has grown from an estimated £56m in 2012, to the latest estimate of over £85m. The costs of refurbishing Central Hill would be substantially more than the average cost of other estates across the borough, and refurbishment would not address the fundamental design issues of the estate.

Having looked at all options, the council said it consulted with residents last autumn. Two-thirds of households participated in the consultation and the proposal to rebuild the estate was backed by 55% of council tenants. Across all residents, the proposal was backed by 49% in favour to 38% against with leaseholders against the proposal by 51% to 31% in favour.

Officers are now recommending that the best option for the estate is for it to be rebuilt. This would guarantee all residents a new home on the estate and build more homes to help tackle the housing crisis.

The recommendation, along with details of responses received from residents during the consultation period, will now go before Lambeth Council’s Cabinet on 23 March. Cabinet members will make the final decision on the future of the estate.