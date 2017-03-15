Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Charlton fear defender has suffered major hamstring injury

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Lewis Page

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has revealed that Lewis Page could have suffered a major hamstring injury in last night’s 1-1 draw with Bradford City.

The January signing from West Ham United has been unlucky with injuries – injuring his ankle on his debut against Millwall and being forced off.

Page had to be replaced in the final 19 minutes of normal time against the Bantams.

Robinson told the South London Press: “We think we have lost Lewis last night to quite a bad hamstring injury – this one has a bit more severity.”

When asked if it could rule Page out for the remainder of the season, the Addicks manager replied: “We’re not 100 per cent sure. It only happened last night. We’ll probably know more on Thursday or Friday evening. It is how it settles down. We’ll have to see on that one.”

But a number of players are set to come back into the starting equation for Saturday’s match at Sheffield United.

“Jake [Forster-Caskey], Ezri Konsa and Jordan Botaka were all on the bench [against Bradford. They’ll all be available to start – that is great news for us.”

Jason Pearce is also close to being in contention after a couple of months out with a groin injury.

“I’d like to think we’ll get him on the bench – if possible,” said Robinson. “But again we’ll have to wait and see.”

