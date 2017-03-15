New petrol station offers discount on its opening day

A brand new petrol station has opened its pumps today (15 March) at the Asda Old Kent Road store – offering motorists a significant saving on petrol with its low opening day fuel prices.

The new pay-at-pump facility is located at 464-504 Old Kent Road (SE1 5AG) next to the existing supermarket building and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It opens with unleaded petrol priced at 114.7 pence per litre – which is 5.37 pence per litre cheaper than the local average price (120.07ppl) of unleaded within a five mile radius.

Diesel is priced at 115.7 pence per litre – which is 6.2 pence per litre cheaper than the local average price (121.90ppl) of diesel within a five mile radius.

An Asda spokesperson, said: "We want to help people save as much money as they can, whether it's on their shopping or on their petrol, so we're extremely pleased to see our new forecourt at Old Kent Road open for business with competition-busting savings for motorists, as Asda continues to drive prices down in the capital." Asda is renowned for is low petrol prices and the opening of the new Old Kent Road forecourt it means motorists in the area will be able to fill up their tanks for less.

Drivers in locally can expect to benefit from the so-called ‘Asda effect’ reported elsewhere in the country, whereby new Asda petrol forecourt opening has led to copycat price drops elsewhere in the locality – bringing down the average price of petrol in the area.