Streatham’s Sarah set to open new pub Mere Scribbler

Put pen to paper and take note, a new neighbourhood pub is due to arrive in South London this Spring that is sure to make its mark.

The warm and welcoming Mere Scribbler is due to open in Streatham this April, at the junction of Streatham High Road and Streatham Vale.

The latest venue from Livelyhood, the independent pub group on a mission to revive the old pubs of South London, takes its title from the nickname of 18th century satirical novelist, diarist and playwright Frances Burney who progressed her literary career in the area between 1779 and 1783.

Located on the former site of the Bank pub, opposite Streatham Common, the Mere Scribbler says it will welcome residents and visitors to the area with a large bar and dining space, serving delicious food and drink from local suppliers and producers. From burgers to bar food, sharing plates to standout Sunday lunches, there will also be plenty of beers, on draught and bottled, wines from around the world, and carefully curated cocktails.

At the back of the pub, sports fans will find giant screens showing all the latest games, perfect for pulling up a pew over a pint. There will also be outdoor space for adding a side of sunshine once the summer months set in.

As a long-standing resident of Streatham, Livelyhood’s CEO and creator Sarah Wall is particularly proud to be bringing a new local to the area. She commented: “I’m passionate about South London as a whole but Streatham obviously holds a special place in my heart. I’m happy to have found such a great venue here and can’t wait to open the doors in April and introduce everyone to Livelyhood’s latest neighbourhood pub.”

The Mere Scribbler joins The Clapham North (Clapham), The Regent (Balham) and The Old Frizzle (Wimbledon) as part of the independently owned Livelyhood group.