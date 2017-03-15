Brixton cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain rubbishes Camacho’s rematch claims

Isaac Chamberlain has rubbished Wadi Camacho’s rights to a rematch as he gets ready to make his ring return on Friday night.

The 23-year-old cruiserweight from Brixton fought through the agony of a shoulder injury to win the Southern Area title when the pair met in September.

Chamberlain has relinquished the belt and has his sights set on my high-profile belts as he features on Eddie Hearn’s show at Bethnal Green’s York Hall.

The unbeaten South Londoner said: “There is no need for a rematch really – what has he got that I want? They are saying I’m scared, but the Southern Area is not a world title.

“Goodwin needs to put the money there. They are talking a lot and talking a lot but I believe I’m past him. I beat him with one arm.

“I don’t know what Goodwin has done but he requested an immediate rematch because he says the fight should’ve been stopped due to my injury. What the hell is that all about? Why didn’t you argue that straight after the fight? Immediately afterwards there were no complaints from them.

“The board have granted it because of how crazy the first fight was. If it was a normal one and I’d just beaten him with my jab then it wouldn’t have been talked about.

“The Southern Area is a prestigious belt but I’m looking beyond that. It shows the level Camacho is putting himself at. He says he isn’t Southern Area level, but why do you keep fighting for it? He contradicts himself.”

Chamberlain’s shoulder popped out in the third round of the victory over Camacho – but he managed to push it back in himself and produce a 98-94 points win.

The injury had occurred in sparring a couple of weeks before, but did not require surgery.

“I had an MRI scan it the result was that it was badly stretched,” said Chamberlain. “I did a lot of rehab work with Michael Ofo and Jay Brockway. It feels better than before it happened. Training has been perfect this time.

“It happened in sparring but if I pulled out everybody would say I’d dropped out of my first real test – even though it wasn’t. My first test was Russ Henshaw or Martyn Grainger. Everyone knows I’m not a guy who will quit.

“I’m ranked number seven in Britain. I’m the only one in the top 10 who is 6-0, everyone else has had 15 or 20 fights. A British title fight could be happening very soon, in the next three months.”