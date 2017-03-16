Rugby: Blackheath rewarded for best first-half display in 2017 as they end win wait

Blackheath produced their best first-half performance of 2017 and it saw them claim a first win in six outings as they won 26-21 against Darlington Mowden Park.

Club sit seventh in National League Division One but their opponents fought back to overhaul a 21-point deficit to draw level.

Freddie Owen’s late try gave the hosts maximum points.

Blackheath were in the ascendancy in only the third minute as an infringement enabled them to find touch close to the opposition goal-line, and as the Club pack drove forward, Park fly-half Gary Law came in at the side to concede the penalty try.

With the visitors temporarily reduced in number, the unfamiliar pairing of Simon Whatling at scrum-half, with Mark Cooke as his half-back partner, were able to dictate an open game plan.

Cooke added some decent kicking to keep Park on the back foot, and on 18 minutes, despite untidy line-out ball, the fly-half made the line-break to put Leo Fielding across for the centre’s 10th try of the campaign for a 14-0 lead.

It wasn’t all one-way. Alex Pickersgill had already been called upon to make one outstanding try-saving tackle as Park scrum-half Tim Duchesne broke away, and Jamie Davies produced a repeat performance on blind-side Simon Uzokwe.

Shortly before the interval Cooke sparked the move from deep, and Owen made the final off-load to send Pickersgill over for a third converted score.

Darlington had arrived at Well Hall in a decent run of form with three consecutive victories and, despite a yellow card for inside-centre James Fitzpatrick for a dangerous tackle soon after the restart, started to find more possession and better continuity.

Initially the relentless tackling held the visitors at bay, but as Park’s big runners gradually wore the hosts down the gaps emerged and on 57 minutes Law found space to cross.

Uzokwe shrugged off numerous tackles to pile through the midfield soon after, and as second-row Tailite Vaioleti sent wing Adam Radwan across following a quick tap-penalty on their own twenty-two, Law’s third conversion brought Park back to parity in a spell of just 11 minutes.

But almost before anyone could draw breath, Tom Stradwick and Adam Kwasnicki combined to claim possession from the re-start and with Markus Burcham delaying his pass just long enough, Owen exploited the tiniest of gaps to restore an advantage Blackheath clung on to until the final whistle.

National League One takes a break on Saturday, but Blackheath will be in action as they host Sidcup in the semi-final of the Kent Cup (1.30pm kick-off).

***

Wimbledon were 34-18 winners over Colchester in National League 3 London & SE. But the second-placed visitors were trailing 18-17 to their lowly opponents with just 14 minutes remaining, writes Terence Bagworth.

It all started well enough for the Dons, with centre Jack Reville finishing off a flowing backs move with a fine try in the corner. Prop Phil Viane got a second from a powerful forward drive after Campbell Tait had delivered good ball from a lineout. Bryan Croke’s successful conversion of both put them 14-0 up after only 10 minutes.

But the rest of the half and a good chunk of the second belonged to Colchester. Despite Wimbledon being in total charge of the set scrum the home team’s speed to the breakdown denied the Dons all but scraps of possession. To make matters worse, their normal rock-solid defence became decidedly porous.

Colchester had a 15-14 lead at the break but the Dons eventually fought their way back with two penalties by Croke nudging them 20-18 in front.

They cemented a hard-won win with another pushover from a lineout touched down by lock Shawn Renwick, who then claimed a carbon copy second in the dying moments.

Croke’s conversion clinched a slightly flattering four-try bonus point victory.

***

Southwark Lancers prepared for their re-arranged fixture against New Ash Green on Saturday with an 23-15 victory at Sittingbourne. Two tries from centre Josh Walker added to winger Tristan Demuth’s earlier score.