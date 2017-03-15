Streatham forward Liam Rasmussen announces retirement at end of the season

Long serving Streatham forward Liam Rasmussen has joining captain Joe Johnston in announcing his retirement once the play-offs are over in April.

The speedy winger first broke into the senior side in 2006-07 and will have completed 11 years of service come the summer.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision but the time is right to focus on family life,” explained Rasmussen, who is of Danish heritage but grew up in South London and played all through the club’s junior system alongside his brother Chris.

Streatham posted an impressive 3-0 away win against local rivals London Raiders last Saturday with goalie Matt Colclough keeping a shut out, before being narrowly edged out 6-4 by league champions Chelmsford Chieftains the following evening.

The team finished third in the league – behind Invicta Dynamos and Chelmsford but on par with pre-season expectations.

The RedHawks face sixth-placed Solent Devils over two legs in the play-off quarter-final. The home leg is on Sunday March 26.

“It’s always been my favourite time of the season,” admitted coach Jeremy Cornish, who won the competition with Wightlink Raiders.

“Perhaps it’s coming from a Canadian sports background where the play-offs have a similar weight to the regular season, but the excitement is far greater.

“I want us to compete in every competition, whether that is challenging for the league title throughout the season to making finals in the cup and play-offs. Third isn’t where we want to be, but we have improved in recent months and it gives us a stronger seeding for the play-offs.”

The 6-4 loss against Chelmsford was one of the games of the season at Streatham Arena as the home side battled back from 4-0 down to tie the champions 4-4 after a stunning second period with unanswered goals from Jack Tarczycki, George Norcliffe, Sean Scarbrough and Joe Johnston.

Chelmsford eventually took the points thanks to a goal from Matt Turner and an empty netter from Liam Chong.

Rasmussen and Johnston did a solo lap of honour at the end in front of a crowd including some real icons of Streatham hockey including Tony Goldstone, Erskine Douglas, Steve James and Jim Johnston who had turned up to salute the captain in particular, the last link between the current side and the team of the early 1990s.

Defenseman Ryan Giles is battling to recover from a groin injury to make the play-offs next weekend.