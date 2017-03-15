Wimbledon win Men’s Hockey League Premier Division title

Wimbledon won the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division title despite a 5-2 loss at Canterbury last weekend, writes Peter Marsden.

The South London club put in their worst performance of the season to lose their unbeaten record but other results went their way – a seven-point lead at the top of the table means they cannot now be caught.

With three of the GB international back in Wimbledon’s squad – Phil Roper has an injury sustained in South Africa – they had no excuses.

The game was pretty even for the first 20 minutes with Canterbury going ahead from a PC on 13 minutes. Ian Sloan equalised from another penalty corner following a well-worked slip from Simon Mantell. But the tide was turning and when Michael Farrer scored for Canterbury on the stroke of half-time, the home side were buoyant.

Wimbledon players looking jaded, making unusual unforced errors and being caught in possession. A third goal came on 56 minutes and though Chris Gregg pulled one back on 62 minutes it was never going to be enough.

The Dons are at Hampstead and Westminster tomorrow with a 5.30 pushback.

Wimbledon: Bailey, Ball, Kinder, Hoare, Weir, Sloane, Ebbers, Mantell, Stewart, Tibble, Arnold, Friend, Conlan, Gregg, Llorens, McIntyre.