London retirees cashing in on property wealth windfall

Property wealth is providing a major boost to the standard of living for retirees in London, according to a new analysis.

Finance specialist Key Retirement said the capital’s pensioners were cashing in more than £440 million from property wealth.

The firm’s equity release market monitor suggests that retired Londoners are pocketing more than £143,000 tax-free by releasing wealth from their homes.

Nearly one in three pensioners are using some or all of the money to clear debts, including mortgages and credit cards.

But the detailed study found families were among the biggest beneficiaries, with 27 per cent of retired homeowners using some or all of the cash to help out relatives.

Retired homeowners in London were more likely to use their property wealth to help family members than go on holiday, with just 15 per cent using some or all of the money to treat themselves to trips away.

The main motivation for releasing property wealth was to pay for home and garden improvements – and more than half of pensioners invested some or all of the cash on revamping their property.

The data shows that almost 3,100 London pensioners used their homes to help boost their retirement funds in 2016, and they were responsible for a fifth of all property wealth released during the year.

Dean Mirfin, technical director at Key Retirement, said equity release was becoming a more popular alternative for retirees faced with low interest rates.

“Property wealth, particularly for those in London where house prices have grown strongly, is making a huge contribution to retirement planning, and that is demonstrated by the wide range of issues London pensioners can tackle,” he added.

“That enables retired Londoners to help out their family – and more are doing that than spending money on holidays.

“The biggest use of property wealth is to pay for home and garden improvements, underling how property wealth can help in retirement.

“Equity release is a real alternative for pensioners who are seeing traditional retirement income solutions squeezed by historically low interest rates.”

