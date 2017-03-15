Athletics round-up: Riches finishes cross country season with under-15 victory on Epsom Downs

Hercules Wimbledon’s Rebekah Riches ended her cross country season on a high when she lifted the individual under-15 girls trophy in the final Downs cross country league meeting on Epsom Downs on Sunday.

Riches lifted the individual Downs League trophy by finishing third in the last of the four matches in 12:31. She also helped the Hercules Wimbledon team to third place. Other members of the team were Alexander Abrahams, seventh in the boys race in 11:29, Fred Jimack (12th in 12:17), Hector Revill (13th in 12:32) and Gabriel Durand (16th in 12:55). Best of the eight Hercules Wimbledon youngsters in the under-13 race was Lulu Weisz, seventh out of 41 runners in 13:02.

Other club youngsters were also in form in Wimbledon Park and at Eltham. Georgina Clarke was sixth out of 75 runners in the girls under-13 event at the London Schools cross country championships at Eltham.

Teenager Ellen Weir, 13, broke the girls’ course record when she headed home the entire field of 127 boys and girls in the Wimbledon Park junior 2km parkrun on Sunday. She crossed the finishing line in 7:23 to shave just one second off the course record which has stood since May 2014. Her Hercules Wimbledon clubmate Valerie Parocki was second girl to finish in 8:56.

Harris Mier was runner-up in the boys under-15 race in the UK Inter-Counties championships at Loughborough on Saturday while Jonny Cornish, representing Oxfordshire, was 102nd out of 283 runners in the senior men’s championship.

Peter Giles, led the gold rush at the British Masters Indoor Championships at Lee Valley with a hat-trick of wins in the over-70 category.

Giles, 72, retained his 1,500m title in 5:25.51, almost seven seconds faster than his winning time last year, regained the 3,000m crown he failed to defend in 2016 after winning the title the previous year, clocking 11:30.22 and then went one better than his runners-up spot 12 months ago to win the 800m on Sunday in 2:52.79. He currently tops the British rankings this year for his age group in all three events.

Dominic Bokor-Ingram gained a double triumph, winning the men’s over-40 200 and 400m titles in 24.56 and 53.24, completing a hat-trick of 400m victories. His wife Emilie picked up two medals when she finished second and third in the women’s over-35 400 and 200m in 62.74 and 28.58.

Mark White took the men’s over-50 200m title in 25.13, was second in the 400m in 57.01 and came third in the 60m in 7.88. Anna Garner also picked up a brace of medals taking gold in the women’s over-60 1,500m and silver in the 800m. Completing the medal haul was Simon Rayner, who took bronze in the over-50 3000m.

Three days before celebrating his 71st birthday, Hercules Wimbledon treasure Fred Green was the top veteran over-70 finisher in the Bushy Park 5km parkrun on Saturday. Justin Reid was the top veteran over 55 in 17:39.

Alex Binley was the first woman finisher in the Wimbledon Common event in 20:45. Adam Harwood finished fourth out of more than 400 runners in 18:17. Russell Price was sixth out of 394 runners in Bishops Park, just ahead of Alexi Calvert-Ansar, who was competing in his first parkrun for almost two years.

Richard McDowell was sixth out of 471 runners on Tooting Bec Common, where Megan De Silva was top woman finisher in a personal best of 18:26.

HERNE HILL HARRIERS

Jaden Kennedy produced another superb win to secure an emphatic individual victory at the British Athletics Cross Challenge Final on Saturday at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough, writes Keith Newton.

Appropriately donning the famous gold Surrey singlet, he led the county to a clear team triumph with four runners in the top 10.

Kennedy became the first HHH male runner in the club’s 128-year history to complete the national and inter-counties double.

As he pulled clear in the final 800m, there was no-one who could deprive him of a second successive national championship win.

Although not making the scoring four despite finishing 19th, Christo Chilton, who has two more years in this age group, produced a perfectly judged performance that defied his years, as he moved through the field of older boys.

Jacob Harrison was the third Herne Hill member of the Surrey squad, and finished a very good 40th of the 297 finishers.

In the under-13 girls’ race, Eva Holland produced her best performance for some time and looked very much at home on this testing course. She got better as the race went on, and finished 27th.

Poppy Craig McFeely was knocked over and spiked but picked herself up to finish 78th out of the 304 finishers.

In the under-15 boys race, Oscar Millard continued his return to top level racing with a solid 55th position of the 294 finishers. In the under-17 men’s race, Laurie Pope finished 138th, out of 263 finishers.

Alex Brown finished second in the under-17 women’s event , having also won the inter-counties in 2014. Led home by Claudia Lance Jones and Alex, and with a third Surrey runner in the top four, the team prize was never in doubt.

Ella Newton, running for Kent, produced another excellent run to finish in a best-ever 30th position. Katie Balme was 63rd of the 282 finishers.

BLACKHEATH & BROMLEY HARRIERS

Tom Brash took 21st place in the under-13 boys race at the CAU Inter County Cross Country event in Loughborough – only 49 seconds down on the winner.

Sam Reardon was just another 18 seconds back in 51st place with Luca Thurlow crossing the line in 166th spot, writes Nick Brooks.

In the under 15 ladies race, Morgan Squibb ran solidly for 17th place and only 55 seconds down on the winner – with Lia Radus (75th), Zoe White 132nd) and Jess Neal (152nd).

Alan Camp won the M60 3000m in 10.45.29 at the British Masters at Lee Valley.

Peter Hamilton doubled up for fifth in the M65 1500m in 5.34.78 and fourth in the 3,000m in 11.50.19.

Richard Holt ran 59.01 for fifth in the M45 400m. Jackie Montgomery won the W50 ladies pole vault in 2.60m. Helen Godsell had the best times in the M60 ladies 60m in 8.81 and 200m 29.62. Allan Williams won the M60 men’s pole vault with 3.20m.