Dual identity fraudster ordered to repay swindled benefits cash

A benefit fraudster who tried to swindle his local council out of more than £180,000 has been ordered to pay it all back in compensation.

Zeyad El-Kaissi was jailed for seven years in June 2015 after illegally claiming housing, council tax and other benefits over a 12-year period by creating a false identity, Sam Casey.

After the conviction, Hammersmith and Fulham council began legal action against Mr El-Kaissi in an attempt to retrieve the lost funds.

And last week he was issued with a confiscation order for £350,000.

“This is a massive result for both us and our residents in recovering what was lost through this man’s deceitful actions,” said Councillor Lisa Homan, the council’s cabinet member for housing.

“Mr El-Kaissi claimed every benefit going to pay rent as ‘Sam Casey’ to himself.

“He then used that money to pay the mortgage on a home he’d bought through our Right to Buy scheme.

“This result shows that we won’t tolerate people who abuse the system and will take whatever action is necessary to remedy the actions of criminals.”

Through his dual identities, Mr El-Kaissi, 40, had claimed housing and council tax benefit, jobseekers’ allowance, employment and support allowance, incapacity benefit, disability living allowance, a disabled blue badge, public transport freedom pass and local authority housing.

The court case in 2015 was told Mr El-Kaissi, of Comeragh Road in West Kensington, had pretended to vacate his home, but remained living there as his rent-paying alter-ego.

His crimes were exposed following a thorough investigation by the council’s fraud team.

A key element in their case was when Mr El-Kaissi made a benefit application to the neighbouring borough of Kensington and Chelsea – and when compared to one submitted to officers in Hammersmith and Fulham, the applications showed photos of the same person, but in one he was wearing a wig.

Following a recent hearing, Mr El-Kaissi was ordered to pay £175,000 compensation to Hammersmith and Fulham council, Kensington and Chelsea council and the Department for Work and Pensions. The remainder will be confiscated.

The conviction was part of a crackdown on housing fraud, which has resulted in successful convictions and the return of almost £3 million to the public purse.