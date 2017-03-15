Bradford boss McCall: Give credit to Charlton for their second-half display

Bradford City boss Stuart McCall praised Charlton for their second-half performance in last night’s 1-1 draw – admitting his side were happy to hear the full-time whistle.

The Addicks went ahead through Jorge Teixeira but were pegged back before the break by Timothee Dieng.

Teixeira, Lee Novak and Tony Watt all had clearcut second-half chances for the hosts.

“In the first-half we controlled the game and got into so many good positions,” said McCall. “We were unfortunate to go behind. But, no doubt, Charlton started the second-half better and had the continued backing of their fans.

“I’ve seen Charlton a couple of times recently. Against Scunthorpe they had a really good 45 minutes and against Walsall on Saturday they had a good second 45 – today they had a good second 45.

“After controlling long spells in the first-half I think you’ve got to give credit to Charlton for the way they played.

“If you’d said give us a point at half-time we would have said no, we thought we could put them to the sword. But in the second-half we were happy to hear the full-time whistle.”