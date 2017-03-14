Jake Reeves will be a club legend after goal against MK – Dons boss Neal Ardley

Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves cemented his place in the club’s rich folklore by scoring the opening goal against MK tonight, according to his manager Neal Ardley.

“Jake is such a talented player who doesn’t always get the credit he deserves but he’ll go down as a legend after tonight,” said the Dons boss, who explained how much a first league win against the Milton Keynes-based side meant to him and the club.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself before the game because I know how much it means to so many people.

“I had a lot more nerves than I normally get for games but I wanted to stay calm. When we played them earlier in the season I might have got them revved up too much and we forgot to turn up.

“I wanted to pick a system that meant we could have a right go and we tweaked something at half-time and I think it made all the difference.

“I know the season doesn’t turn on one game but it’s nice to think I will get a few more hugs and cuddles at the end of the season rather than a ‘well done but…’”