Charlton boss pinpoints biggest miss in 1-1 draw with Bradford City

Charlton boss Karl Robinson picked out Jorge Teixeira’s second-half header as the best of their missed chances in tonight’s 1-1 draw with Bradford.

The Portuguese centre-back had fired the Addicks in front in fine style before Timothee Dieng headed home just before the break.

Teixeira headed straight at goalkeeper Colin Doyle from Ricky Holmes’ free-kick while Lee Novak and Tony Watt also missed the target from close-range.

Robinson said: “We’re cursed with injuries and we’re cursed with missed chances. First-half we were way off our best, we were a little bit lacklustre coming out of the blocks.

“In the second half I thought we were miles better than them. You’d say a draw is a fair result but with all due respect they didn’t create the chances we did. Their goal is offside.

“We looked very offensive going forwards.

“I’m a bit annoyed in some ways. These are fourth or fifth, Scunthorpe had been second and Walsall were eighth when we played them and we’ve been better than most of them in those games.

“Tex [was the best chance]. All Lee Novak can do is throw his body at something. Lee and Tony had very good ones. Ricky Holmes has gone one-on-one, if Ezri [Konsa] brings it down he is one on one. They cleared one off the line from Lee.”