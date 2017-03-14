AFC Wimbledon 2 Milton Keynes 0 – Reeves and Taylor the goal heroes

Jake Reeves sent the crowd into raptures in the 61st minute of a hotly-anticipated derby between fan-owned Wimbledon and their Milton Keynes-based nemesis.

Lyle Taylor brought a 4,000-plus capacity crowd to their feet when he sealed an historic first league victory shortly afterwards by ghosting past three markers and burying the ball into the bottom corner.

With so much baggage surrounding the fixture Kingsmeadow was rocking but the game was, perhaps not surprisingly, all blood-and-thunder, terrace chanting and stodgy midfield stalemate in the early exchanges.

And it was the visitors’ Harvey Barnes who came closest to a breakthrough, cutting in from the left in the 27th minute and arcing in a right-footed shot that James Shea had to go full-length to deal with.

Five minutes after the break Taylor showed a lovely touch out right to bring down Darius Charles’ diagonal and his drive was pushed around the near post by David Martin.

And with Wimbledon going more direct, the roof came off in the 61st minute when Taylor sent in a deep cross from the right, Andy Barcham headed back into the danger zone and Reeves rammed the ball home in the six-yard box.

The blue smoke was still clearing from a flare in the Chem Flow end eight minutes later when Taylor cut in from the right past three red-shirted defenders and buried a shot across Martin into the bottom left-hand corner.

Substitute Dominic Poleon could have put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute when the Dons broke quickly, two on two, but he blazed wildly high and wide after being picked out by Tom Elliott.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Meades, Robinson, Charles, Kelly, Soares (Parrett, 66), Bulman, Reeves, Taylor (Poleon, 79), Elliott (Barnett 90), Barcham. Subs not used: McDonnell, Nightingale, Fitzpatrick, Robertson.