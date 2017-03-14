Charlton 1 Bradford 1 – Addicks left frustrated as two big misses deny them win they deserve

Two of the division’s draw specialists produced another one to add to their tally – but Charlton were left to rue a couple of big second-half misses.

Jorge Teixeira’s finely-taken opener was cancelled out by Timothee Dieng before the break.

But both Lee Novak and Tony Watt had excellent chances to put Charlton ahead.

The first-half was as low-key as the crowd at a sparsely-populated Valley.

Romain Vincelot did not look far away with a third-minute shot from distance but the game was scrappy in the early exchanges.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival missed a good chance on 22 minutes. Tony McMahon’s corner was nodded back across the face by Rory McArdle but his fellow centre-back could only glance over the bar.

Teixeira showed far greater composure in the opposite box as Charlton went 1-0 up on 35 minutes. Ricky Holmes’ free-kick was headed down by Patrick Bauer and the Portuguese took a touch before hooking beyond Colin Doyle.

But the Bantams were back on level terms before the break. The dangerous Mark Marshall’s shot was spilled by Rudd and Dieng headed in the rebound.

Charlton’s frontline struggled to create openings in that opening 45 minutes but Watt almost made something happen as he dummied a pass to spin off McArdle with Doyle pushing away his strike.

Andrew Crofts had a dipping 30-yard volley which dropped narrowly over before Novak failed to convert from close range in the 59th minute with Holmes appearing to put it on a plate for the frontman.

It was Novak’s shot which cannoned off Fredrik Ulvestad and into the path of Watt, who slashed hurriedly over.

Ulvestad was next to go close, this time from the edge of the box, just past the hour mark.

Josh Cullen made a vital block on Holmes’ shot after Novak fed the ball across while Johnnie Jackson clipped the top of the bar with a 30-yard free-kick six minutes from time.