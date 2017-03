Charlton v Bradford City line-ups: Aribo and Byrne miss out for Addicks

Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo (groin) and Nathan Byrne (ankle) miss tonight’s game against Bradford City due to injury.

The Addicks have depleted numbers with Josh Magennis, Chris Solly and Jason Pearce also ruled out.

Ezri Konsa (ankle) is fit enough to take a place on the bench.

Charlton: Rudd, Page, Chicksen, Bauer, Teixeira, Jackson, Crofts, Ulvestad, Holmes, Watt, Novak. Subs: Phillips, Botaka, Konsa, Ahearne-Grant, Forster-Caskey, Hanlan, Dasilva.

Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Vincelot, Marshall, Dieng, Wyke, Clarke, Cullen, Knight-Percival, McArdle, McMahon.