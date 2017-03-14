Police hunt gunman who opened fire in our streets

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they are seeking to identify after he opened fire in a busy South London street.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2016 police were called at around 20:15hrs to reports of shots fired in New Cross Road, near to the junction of Billington Road.

Local and firearms officers attended the scene and found no one with injuries and following the incident there were no reports of anyone injured. There was evidence that a firearm had been discharged at least six times.

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating and are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They have also release CCTV of the suspected discharging the firearm and are appealing for anyone with any information about his identity to contact them.

The suspect seen firing the gun has been described as a black male with a slim build. He was seen wearing blue latex gloves, a ‘Nike Air’ hooded top with the hood up, dark knee-length shorts and dark trainers with white soles. Detectives are unsure of his age but he was descried as appearing young.

DC Chris Lewis, of The Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “This male is extremely dangerous and needs to be identified. This incident occurred on a summer’s evening when members of the public were simply going about their business. The firearm was discharged indiscriminately with at least one bullet ricocheting off the road. This could have so easily hit an innocent bystander and could have had devastating effects. This male clearly had no regards for those around him and it is of paramount importance that anyone who does recognise him comes to speak to us.

“Despite only being provided a general description of the man we’re seeking to speak with, he was wearing distinctive blue latex gloves and this would have made him stand out. We are specifically appealing to anyone who would have seen an individual matching this description in the vicinity in the lead up to this incident to come forward. You may have thought the information you had at the time was insignificant, but this may be vital to our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.