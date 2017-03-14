London’s stagiest bake sale, West End Bakeoff is back

The West End bakeoff, London’s stagiest bake sale will return again this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event sees teams from all of the big London shows compete to win the coveted trophy, while raising thousands of pounds for the Theatrical charity, Acting For Others.

This year the West End shows will come together to compete at The Actor’s Church St Pauls, on Saturday 20th May with judges to be announced at a later date.

Last year, there were wafers from Wicked, macaroons from MAMMA MIA! and carrot cake from The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and many more cake creations judged by Dame Barbara Windsor, Christopher Biggins and Michael Ball who crowned The Secret Garden as the winners.

The event is free for members of the public to attend, with judging beginning at 10.30am, and the winners will be announced at 11am, when the Bake Off will be declared open for the public to buy cakes, signed posters and mingle with cast and crew from the shows.

In 2016, over £6,000 was raised and over 20 West End theatres took part.

West End Bake Off is being held in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 15 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at its Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/ctcafo