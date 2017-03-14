Preview: De La Soul join Madness for their second House of Common

Hip-hop legends De La Soul will be joining this year’s House of Common festival in Clapham alongside curators Madness and the recently announced David Rodigan.

The addition of De La Soul is a glimpse of the strength and breadth of this year’s line-up, to be announced in the coming weeks. Madness’ recent announcement of the event’s return on Monday 28th August, also signaled what will be the Nutty Boys only London live date of 2017.

After their most recent album And The Anonymous Nobody was nominated for ‘Best Rap Album’ at this years Grammys, De La Soul will be taking to the stage at House of Common to play a selection of new material from their new album in and some true hip-hop classics from their genre-defining back catalogue. And The Anonymous Nobody (their first album in 12 years and crowdfunded to the tune of $600,000) features contributions from Damon Albarn, David Byrne, Little Dragon, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Usher, Estelle, Jill Scott and more.

After the roaring success, frivolities and debauchery of last year’s House of Common, a return to the scene of the crime was inevitable. A wonderful day in the sun saw Madness joined by Toots and the Maytals, David Rodigan, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Norman Jay and more, and this year’s line-up – to be announced in the coming weeks- promises to deliver all this and much much more.

Located in the heart of the capital, Clapham Common is Madness’ spiritual home (South of the river, at least) and for good reason – An oasis of peace amid the busy traffic of South West London, it is a vibrant summer destination, famed for its annual music gigs and festivals.

Madness say: ” Madheads, Carnival heads and madkids united to revel in the sunshine on Clapham Common for the first ever House of Common in 2016, it was the highlight of our mad year and we’re now spending these cold hours and days planning how to make 2017’s even better, we’ll worry about the entertainment, you bring the sunshine”

More artists, stages and news of family-friendly areas will be to be revealed in the coming weeks, with House of Common 2017 shaping up to be one essential events of the summer.

House of Common 2017 will take place on Clapham Common on Monday 28th August. You can find more details on the website www.houseofcommon.co.uk