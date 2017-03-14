Lions swept away by a Tottenham whirlwind – but still much to admire about FA Cup campaign

There could be no simmering sense of injustice for Millwall. Or what-if moments on which some matches are decided. Tottenham’s final FA Cup game at their old north London home was a one-sided beating.

Spurs were a white-and-black whirlwind, sweeping unhindered time and time again on Tom King’s goal. The scoreline could have been even more emphatic as Millwall were blown away.

You wondered if it was going to be the Lions’ day when their former loan striker Harry Kane was forced off with a twisted ankle in just the 10th minute.

But it did nothing to dull the fluency of Tottenham’s attacking play which instantly had Millwall on the ropes from kick-off.

The Lions must have thought that bunkering down and riding out the storm was a sound tactic. But the assault was relentless, even long after the outcome of the game was beyond any kind of dispute.

Bermondsey boxer David Haye had the towel thrown in the previous weekend as he fought a lost cause. In football, teams have to endure punishment right until the final whistle.

Tottenham added three in the final 18 minutes against opposition who had only had the most sporadic success on the counter attack and without forcing home keeper Michel Vorm into the kind of action which justifies his salary.

But even before that the hosts had been able to find time and space with painful ease.

What will come as comfort is that Tottenham, in the ruthless mood they showed on Sunday, are not the kind of opposition which Millwall will need to worry about as they look to end their season with a League One promotion.

The threats came from multiple areas of the White Hart Lane pitch. The Lions – so used to nullifying opposition in recent weeks – were left reeling time and time again.

Heung-Min Son walked away with the match-ball, it goes without saying that he was terrific.

But so too was Christian Eriksen, a replacement for Kane. The Dane scored a fine opener. Along with Delle Alli and Victor Wanyama, the trio overwhelmed the South Londoners’ midfield.

Tottenham’s attacks in the second-half were often channeled down the Millwall right with Ben Davies bombing forward at every opportunity.

Millwall could do nothing to slow – let alone stop – wave upon wave of attack. And when the tie was still in the balance they were so blinded by the offensive flurry that the moments they did get on the ball were fleeting.

Set-pieces were a big hope for the underdogs but they only had one. A couple of free-kicks 30 yards from goal also failed to unsettle the dominant home side. Millwall’s first chance of note came on 27 minutes when Lee Gregory harassed Jan Vertonghen as the pair battled to get on a long ball from Shaun Williams, it eventually broke for Steve Morison to strike a first-time effort wide of the right upright.

Moments later they were behind. Eagerness to clear saw Ben Thompson and Byron Webster both go to head a ball in the box – Alli’s chest down was smartly dispatched beyond Tom King by Eriksen.

Millwall were picky about when to aggressively press – knowing it could be punished – and they were hit on a counter for Son’s first of the afternoon.

Eric Dier won the ball off Thompson and it was worked to the Spurs’ number seven, whose initial clumsy attempt to control was more than redeemed by a looping finish into the net.

Williams had a chance laid off to him by Gregory on the edge of the box, slashing high into the crowd on his weaker right foot. His initial reaction appeared to be to ask why the ball did not come back to him to strike with his more cultured left foot.

Millwall’s opportunities were half-chances at best. Tottenham were having success with balls over the middle of the defence and there was a warning when Alli was found but could not turn and snap off a shot with real intent. Shortly after Kieran Trippier found Son and he clipped past King at his near post.

Game over. Morison was replaced by Fred Onyedinma, the youngster’s pace giving Spurs’ backline something different to handle. The substitute set up a chance for Jed Wallace but the winger failed to hit the target.

There were no such accuracy problems for Tottenham. Eriksen’s impeccable cross was tucked away at close-range by Alli and Vincent Janssen contemptuously dispatched the fifth.

King had made a number of saves to keep the scoreline in the realms of respectability, so it was cruel that the ball squeezed through his legs for Son’s third of a highly-productive afternoon.

Millwall had been outplayed and outclassed but few in the away end left early. Their chants stayed in total support of their team – reflecting the huge effort that had seen the Lions knock out three other Premier League sides on their way to the last eight of the competition.

Neil Harris’ name was sung on a number of occasions during the contest. He made sure to head straight for the packed out away end – gesturing to his players that they also needed to recognise the unwavering backing provided.

No Wembley trip for Millwall in April – when the FA Cup semi-finals take place – but still every chance of one a month later if they don’t manage to take one of the automatic slots in League One.

This weekend was good, in that respect. Second-placed Fleetwood Town lost, meaning that the Lions can move to within three points if they won their game in hand. Scunthorpe continue to slide and Charlton can do a favour if they get a result against Bradford tonight.

Byron Webster, Shaun Williams and Thompson all avoided bookings at White Hart Lane, meaning that the trio are now past the cut-off point for a two-game ban if they reach 10 cautions.

The 17-game unbeaten run is at an end, but the 13-match undefeated streak in League One remains.

Losing to a Tottenham side who were Premier League title challengers last season and genuine powerhouses at the top of the English game is no disgrace – whatever the scoreline. What Millwall have achieved in the FA Cup is to be enjoyed and admired.

There is still plenty of celebrating to come if they manage to maintain the good habits shown in the 11 fixtures that remain.