AFC Wimbledon take extra security measures for toxic clash with Milton Keynes

AFC Wimbledon have taken extra security measures to make sure tonight’s home game against Milton Keynes passes without trouble.

It is the first time that the Buckinghamshire side have played at the Dons’ home ground since their chairman Pete Winkelman controversially moved the original club out of South London.

Wimbledon reformed in 2002 but the ill-feeling has never been forgotten, turning this evening’s League One fixture into a potential flashpoint.

MK fans can only gain entry if they travel by coach with any of the club’s directors attending the match standing in the away section.

Wimbledon have restricted the number of away tickets to 650 and also trimmed 100 tickets off the RyGas Stand to expand the sterile area between the two sets of fans.

Former MK boss Karl Robinson was subjected to heavy abuse when he came to Kingsmeadow with Charlton last month. An offensive banner was displayed and he had to be restrained after comments from a volunteer member of Dons matchday staff.

AFC Wimbledon chairman Erik Samuelson said: “As a result of the incident at the Charlton game, We are requiring fans to register flags and banners in advance. Both clubs are monitoring this very carefully. And sniffer dogs Will be present to seek out any pyrotechnics.

“Our fans have little or no track record when it comes to flares, but we are taking every precaution we can think of.

“We’ve now had three meetings of the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to discuss and plan the arrangements for the game, which I think reflects its unique nature.

“As a comparison, for all the other high or higher-risk games this season, we’ve covered all the main issues as part of a single meeting.”

Milton Keynes will also beamback the game with Samuelson hoping it avoids supporters travelling who do not have tickets.