Another new musical about Dusty Springfield will take to the stage

Another new musical featuring the music of Dusty Springfield will take to the stage later this year.

This time the new show is to be called Son of a Preacher Man and will be directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood.

It follows the announcement in January that a show entitled simply Dusty, the first authorised new musical charting the life of Dusty Springfield, is set to premiere in the UK in 2018.

A previous disastrous attempt to make a musical about the legendary singer in 2015 at the Charing Cross Theatre went down in folklore among critics for its sheer ineptitude.

The production was beset with problems, with the official press night delayed for three months and nine of the original cast leaving before the show got its premiere.

Son of a Preacher Man is pitched as a heart-warming new musical featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, with a book by Warner Brown.

Director and choreographer Craig Revel Horwood said:

‘I am delighted to bring to life for the very first time this wonderful story created by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue. I hope that audiences across the country will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.’

The show will embark on a national tour starting at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre in September 2017 and will run at the New Wimbledon Theatre from 14th November – 18th November 2017