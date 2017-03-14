Preview: New play about the Kray twins comes to Theatre N16, Balham

The story of the Kray twins has long ignited intrigue with the public and led to some hugely popular dramatisations, including the 1990 film The Krays, which starred Martin and Gary Kemp.

A new play, which explores the early lives of Ronnie and Reggie Kray will be staged at Theatre N16 in Balham next month. Entitled simply Kray Kray, the production boasts a pair of rising stars, who are ready to take on the roles of the notorious East End gangsters and with a continued fascination for their less than salubrious existence, the show promises to provide an intriguing evening out.

“You wanna make a film about gangsters? We’ve got a good story. Listen to this!”

Ronnie and Reggie Kray were two of London’s most notorious gangsters. Basing their image and entire way of life around the iconic American gangster movies and the more classic Dickens ‘baddies’, the Kray twins managed to maintain a successful and theatrical career for many years.

The new play will star Perry Meadowcroft (Through the Mill at Southwark Playhouse, Bad Girls at the Union Theatre) as Reggie and Jimmy Barker (Johnny, London Film studio) as Ronnie and explores some of the early experiences of the famous duo, their subsequent influence on London crime, and their offer of a possible film deal.

“Everyone wants to be remembered and immortalised – especially when a movie producer comes knocking at your door.”

Kray Kray will run at Theatre N16 in Balham from 11th -29th April.