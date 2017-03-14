Lions striker facing race to be fit for Bury clash

Steve Morison is facing a race to be fit for Millwall’s home game against Bury on Saturday.

The Lions return to League One action after a 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham, with their vice-captain going off fairly early in the second half.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “His calf tightened up. With the injury he had a few weeks ago it was just not worth us taking the risk with a senior player.

“He signalled straight away and the decision was made just to get him off.

“The game had gone at 3-0. It made sense to bring him off. We’ll have to see later in the week how he progresses. Hopefully he will be fit for the weekend.

“Everyone else looks like they have come through okay.”