Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lions striker facing race to be fit for Bury clash

Lions striker facing race to be fit for Bury clash

By Richard Cawley -
0
351
Millwall's Steve Morison (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (right) battle for the ball PA Photos

Steve Morison is facing a race to be fit for Millwall’s home game against Bury on Saturday.

The Lions return to League One action after a 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham, with their vice-captain going off fairly early in the second half.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “His calf tightened up. With the injury he had a few weeks ago it was just not worth us taking the risk with a senior player.

“He signalled straight away and the decision was made just to get him off.

“The game had gone at 3-0. It made sense to bring him off. We’ll have to see later in the week how he progresses. Hopefully he will be fit for the weekend.

“Everyone else looks like they have come through okay.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Lions striker facing race to be fit for Bury clash