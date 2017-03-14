Millwall keeper backed to bounce back from conceding soft sixth goal at Tottenham

Byron Webster is backing Tom King to shrug off his late mistake in Millwall’s 6-0 defeat to Tottenham – when Heung-Min Son’s shot squirmed through his legs.

The Lions goalkeeper had made a number of saves to deny the rampant north Londoners from winning even more emphatically.

Centre-back Webster said: “It is one of those things – a defender or a goalkeeper makes a mistake and it costs a goal.

“He’s big enough and ugly enough to deal with that. He’s a very good keeper and has got good people around him. It won’t be a problem for him.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game. They were at the top of their game – with their speed, counter-attacking and players they have around the ball. It’s good to watch as a fan but it was just a hard day at the office.”

King also drew support from Lions boss Neil Harris.

He said: “I really felt for him – I think the whole ground did. He was excellent and had no chance with the previous five goals. It is a learning curve for Tom – but we all got something out of Sunday.

“I’ve got huge admiration for Spurs – their performance, professionalism and mentality – my players will have learned so much, how far we have got to go to achieve the levels they are at.

“Tom was excellent for 94 minutes but just right at the death he loses his focus and concentration – they key to becoming a top goalkeeper is you have that concentration for the whole time. That will be his learning curve for yesterday.”