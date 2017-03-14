Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ben Thompson: We have to forget Tottenham defeat – promotion is all...

Ben Thompson: We have to forget Tottenham defeat – promotion is all that matters for Millwall

By Richard Cawley
0
125
Ben Thompson watches Shaun Williams attack Photo: Brian Tonks

Ben Thompson says that the 6-0 FA Cup hammering at Tottenham was forgotten as soon as  Millwall’s players walked away from White Hart Lane.

The lifelong Lions fan said: “We didn’t turn up as well as we should have done. Then again, what can you do when top players are on form? I don’t think there is much you can do.

“Our own focus is promotion – it always has been. This has been an adventure but now we focus on Saturday, we need to go again.

“We’ve said we need to forget about this as soon as we walked out of the dressing room.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t give them a better result but they knew Tottenham’s capabilities. We didn’t expect to come here and win 3-0, but we can hold our heads up high and we need three points on Saturday.”

Richard Cawley
