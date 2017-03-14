Millwall defender Byron Webster – our fans can be harsh but they were superb at Tottenham

Byron Webster reckons Millwall have to show a reaction to their FA Cup mauling at Tottenham – by going straight back on the League One promotion drive against Bury on Saturday.

The Lions’ 17-match unbeaten run ended as they were thumped 6-0 at White Hart Lane in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Webster said: “Tottenham have battered teams in the Premier League but it still isn’t nice to go anywhere and lose like that. We won’t brush it under the carpet, but we have got bigger things to concentrate on in the league.

“Bury come to us on Saturday and it is about a reaction. It is a long time since we have lost and we need to kick on and provide a response.”

Webster paid tribute to the MillWall fans, nearly all of whom stayed until the final Whistle despite a heavy loss.

“They were fantastic. They take a lot stick – maybe we get a bit niffed off with them at times. We drawing at home and don’t get a good reaction, that’s because of us and the good standards we have set.

“You couldn’t fault their support. They enjoyed the day – but not the result. We got spanked but the reaction they gave us was top-drawer. We can’t thank them enough.”

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “We have got 11 big games to go. There was a little bit of dented pride in the dressing room on Sunday – that’s a professionalism thing because they are proud players.

“The team spirit is fantastic. They will be ready and raring to go when we get back to league action.

“We need to use the inspiration of what we have done in the cup to take us on to be successful in our League One campaign.”