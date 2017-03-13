Kante’s the man as his strike down 10-man Manchester United in Fa Cup epic encounter

N’Golo Kante propelled Chelsea into the semi-final of the FA Cup with the only goal of the game against Manchester United in an absorbing and bruising encounter at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The live wire midfielder struck six minutes into the second half but it was the first half sending off of Andre Herrera that changed the complexion of the match.

Up until the 36 minute, United were Chelsea’s equal and for a long period dominate in possession and closed down the wide men of the home side.

Marcos Rojo had a chance inn the fist two minutes, but he was given a slight nudge and his free header from a Henrikh Mkhitaryan corner went over Thibaut Courtois’s crossbar.

The visitors closing down of wingbacks Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses proved to be an early tactical win for Jose Mourinho.

On 12 minutes a quick break by the Reds saw Mkhitaryan go close with an edge of the penalty area shot.

Chelsea suddenly clicked into gear with a sensational twist and turn by Eden Hazard, which flummoxed Chris Smalling as the Belgian tore United’s defence apart on 16 minutes. David De Gea produced a wonderful save and another one seconds later, thwarting Gary Cahill.

Referee Oliver having having just warned Phil Jones for a foul, then handed Rojo a second yellow and red for the Argentina for needlessly hacking down Hazard on 36 minutes.

Jose Mourinho immediately replaces Mkhitaryan with Marouane Fellaini.

The spiky edge to the game infected the bench with Conte and Mourinho clashing over a challenge on Alsonso.

Fourth official Matt Jones stood between the pair then got Oliver to speak to the two bosses asking them to calm down.

There were no changes at half-time, but within six minutes of the restart, Chelsea took the lead and from an unlikely source too.

N’Golo Kante picked up a loose ball, took a touch, and struck from just outside the United penalty area – his right-footer inched past De Gea and into the side-netting.

United’s best chance would come from an error and Cahill and Luiz obliged – and it came on 60 minutes when Marcus Rashford raced clear. Thankfully for the pair Courtois was on hand to kick the striker’s goal-bound shot clear.

Seconds later and Diego Costa had a great chance to double the home side’s lead but his free header in the six-yard box went inches wide.

This was followed by a Willian curler that just beat post and crossbar.

Chelsea totally dominated possession after that scare but could not produce much by way of an attack on goal.

One effort by Willian on 73 minutes stung the hands of De Gea such was the ferocity of the shot. But the Spain goalkeeper managed to parry away the shot to safety.

Conte replaced Willian with Cesc Fabregas with 10 minutes left on the clock. Mourinho responded by bringing in Jesse Lingard for Young.

Both sides reasons do that the game was up and Chelsea who ran out deserved winners.

Teams:

Chelsea, Courtois, Alonso, Kante, Hazard, Moses, Costa, Matic, Willian, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Subs:Begovic, Fabregas, Zouma, Pedro, batshuayi, Terry, Chalobah

Man Utd: DeGea, Jones, Rojo, Pogba, Smalling, Young, Rashford, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Valencia, Darmian

Subs, Romero, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Blind, Fellaini

Referee

Michael Oliver