Karl Robinson needs to be cut some slack by Charlton fans – crippling injury list is major problem

A glance at Charlton’s team sheet provided clear evidence of the selection problems with which Karl Robinson has been struggling. His bench included no recognised centre back with Patrick Bauer joining Jason Pearce, Harry Lennon and Roger Johnson in Sparrows Lane’s injury room. Also unavailable were Chris Solly, Jake Forster-Caskey and Josh Magennis. Robinson’s ingenuity has been sorely tested in recent weeks.

It was easy to imagine the manager’s groan of why-me despair when, with his side already trailing 1-0 to promotion outsiders Walsall early in the second half, outstanding teenage prospect Ezri Konsa collapsed after an innocuous clash with Simeon Jackson on the far touchline. Following prolonged treatment, Konsa headed painfully for the dressing room and Charlton’s already wafer-thin resources were stretched almost to their limit. But their ever-optimistic boss had a trick or two up his sweatered sleeve.

Club captain Johnnie Jackson replaced Konsa, bringing with him an irreplaceable wealth of experience and influence. The skipper’s ageing legs carried him unerringly to the core of the action and calmed fears of imminent implosion. It’s proving to be a pleasantly extended twilight in a sterling career.

The centre back dilemma, meanwhile, was quietly solved by the re-assignment of elegant Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad to fill in for Konsa and whether driven by desperation or inspiration, Robinson’s adjustments smacked of genius. The former, no doubt, according to his more fevered critics.

Ulvestad provided a masterclass in the nuances of central defending. Reading the game expertly like the sweeper he probably was at some point in his development, he chose instinctively when to challenge on the line or when to drop off to pick up the pieces. Demonstrating that considerable steel underpins his pleasing style, his impressive range of passing helped Jackson to steady Charlton and, ten minutes later, to equalise.

It was inevitably Jackson who began the process with a raking pass out wide on the left to Adam Chicksen, whose deep cross caused consternation in the Saddlers’ penalty area. Joe Aribo’s unsuccessful attempt to make contact on the turn had at least the effect of producing the loose ball which Tony Watt drove crisply with the outside of his right foot into the bottom left corner.

Watt’s goal completed a spirited comeback for the sorely depleted Addicks. By half-time, they might have found themselves further behind than the single-goal deficit provided by Jackson a minute before the interval. But Declan Rudd’s smart save with his legs from the tricky Joe Edwards and the clumsy hash made by Jackson of converting Edwards’ clever pass from six yards kept them in the hunt. When Aribo cleared Jackson’s glancing header off the line, they seemed capable of taking a clean sheet in with them at the break but their growing confidence proved to be their undoing.

A multiple-pass move involving virtually all of the outfield Addicks sucked them up dangerously close to the halfway line. And when the attack broke down, Kieron Morris’s expertly flighted delivery over the top sent an onside Jackson sprinting clear to beat the advancing Rudd with a finish, like Watt’s, off the outside of his right foot.

In support of Edwards as the Midlanders sought to restore their advantage, Erhun Oztumer was a busy, skilful threat. Even more diminutive than Edwards, the ex-Charlton youth player popped up everywhere, his restless mobility making him hard to track. The little South Londoner’s dangerous run set up substitute Amadou Bakayoko to shoot uncomfortably wide from close range.

It was far from one-way traffic, however, and visiting keeper Neil Etheridge, had to be alert to keep out a vicious volley from Jorge Texeira and a wickedly deflected effort from Aribo. Another former Addick, Etheridge secured the Saddlers’ point by twisting athletically to fingertip Ricky Holmes treacherously drifting cross over the bar.

This latest draw, Charlton’s 16th of the season and 10th by their favoured 1-1 scoreline inches them closer to League One security, a modest enough ambition but one more made acceptable when weighed alongside the crippling injury problems encountered along the way. The decimated side Robinson cobbled together against Walsall did him proud with a battling performance and this useful result against the odds. Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, the unrepentant Scouser will be juggling his ravaged personnel again this evening at The Valley, where high-flying Bradford City are the visitors. A little slack might be generously cut in his favour. It’s called support and he could use some.