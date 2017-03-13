Monday, March 13, 2017
Police name victim of Battersea fatal collision

Police name victim of Battersea fatal collision

By Shuz Azam -
0
51

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have named the victim of a fatal collision in Battersea that took place earlier this year as Lionel Butler.
Police were called at 10.28am on Thursday, January 26, to Battersea Park Road, at the junction with Cabel Road, SW11, to reports of a pedestrian in collision with a white cement mixer lorry.
Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended. Mr Butler, 78, from Battersea was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574 or via the police non-emergency line on 101. Alternatively, tweet police via @MetCC.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Police name victim of Battersea fatal collision