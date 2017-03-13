Police name victim of Battersea fatal collision

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have named the victim of a fatal collision in Battersea that took place earlier this year as Lionel Butler.

Police were called at 10.28am on Thursday, January 26, to Battersea Park Road, at the junction with Cabel Road, SW11, to reports of a pedestrian in collision with a white cement mixer lorry.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended. Mr Butler, 78, from Battersea was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 8285 1574 or via the police non-emergency line on 101. Alternatively, tweet police via @MetCC.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.